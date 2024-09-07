Isthmus Partners LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,999,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 22.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after buying an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $947,411.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,636,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,998 shares of company stock worth $13,834,898. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

Shares of IT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.68. The company had a trading volume of 356,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,639. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $471.55 and its 200 day moving average is $458.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

