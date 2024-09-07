Isthmus Partners LLC Has $344,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 411,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,036,629 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

