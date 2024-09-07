Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 94,499 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 5.2% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Interface by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $149,307.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $31,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,976.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $149,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,858 shares of company stock worth $2,091,604. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TILE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Interface

Interface Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 269,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,007. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.76. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

About Interface

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.