Isthmus Partners LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Ingevity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,818,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,143,000 after buying an additional 75,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ingevity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,446,000 after acquiring an additional 80,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 793,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52,187 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Ingevity Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 230,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,725. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

