Isthmus Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 4.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DGX stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $152.93. The stock had a trading volume of 827,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,862. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average of $138.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

