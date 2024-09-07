Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,277 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Jabil worth $21,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on JBL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

Jabil Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JBL stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $101.04. 1,278,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.