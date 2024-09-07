Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

