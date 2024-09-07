Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Jamf Stock Performance

JAMF opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. Jamf’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jamf will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Jamf by 17,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

