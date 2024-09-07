Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

SLN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Silence Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

SLN opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $558.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 million. Research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $282,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1,686.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.