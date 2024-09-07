Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target to $7.00

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOMO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered Hello Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Shares of MOMO opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $924.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,553,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

