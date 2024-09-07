Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FOLD. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Amicus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,100 shares of company stock valued at $226,375 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,308,000 after buying an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,915,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $8,386,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 303,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 748,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,728 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Further Reading

