Jefferies Financial Group Raises Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $510.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $510.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Shares of MSI opened at $431.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.50 and its 200 day moving average is $373.20. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $448.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

