Jefferies Financial Group Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $90.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.99.

NYSE WMT opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $77.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

