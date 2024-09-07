Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.87. 5,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 10,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.20). Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $40.94 million during the quarter.
Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.
