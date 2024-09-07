Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $728.50

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($9.58) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.34). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.58), with a volume of 311,914 shares.
The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 728.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 728.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.
