JMP Securities Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $265.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com stock opened at $171.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

