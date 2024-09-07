John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.65, but opened at $44.05. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 36,654 shares traded.

The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -38.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at $2,361,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 36.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

