John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.65, but opened at $44.05. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 36,654 shares traded.
The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -38.74%.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
