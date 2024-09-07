John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.58

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $42.41, with a volume of 719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

