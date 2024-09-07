Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $165.82 and last traded at $165.89. Approximately 952,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,232,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.83. The stock has a market cap of $395.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $66,813,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $1,187,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $1,973,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

