JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 195.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.