JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $51.13. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13.
About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap equities using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JUSA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
