JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (JEMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JEMI opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.70) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £383.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,237.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.49. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.50 ($1.87).

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

In related news, insider Lucy Macdonald bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,852.07). In other JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts news, insider Ranjan Ramparia purchased 10,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($17,488.49). Also, insider Lucy Macdonald acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,852.07). 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

