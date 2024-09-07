KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ (KALV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

KALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $520.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $85,295.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $170,722.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,749.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $85,295.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,452 shares of company stock valued at $282,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,373,000 after acquiring an additional 383,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $17,370,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,768,000. StemPoint Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 1,161,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 737,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 337,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

