KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $12.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $16.88.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $26,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $26,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,749.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,452 shares of company stock worth $282,491. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

