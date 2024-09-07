Kaspa 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $78.01 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.62 billion and $78.01 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,631,967,793 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,624,877,572.189606 with 24,624,877,746.803818 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.14828534 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $64,008,989.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

