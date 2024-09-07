Kaspa Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $43.92 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $3.75 billion and approximately $43.92 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,635,744,752 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,632,454,270.121468. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.14801881 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $77,573,502.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

