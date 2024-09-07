Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $303.08 million and $6.87 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,748 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

