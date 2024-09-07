Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99

Shares of Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.99 and traded as low as $9.47. Keppel shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 93,019 shares traded.

Keppel Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

