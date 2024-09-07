Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.31

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.66. Key Tronic shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 19,994 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $50.26 million, a P/E ratio of 233.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,475 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

