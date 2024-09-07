Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $41,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 842.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

