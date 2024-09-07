Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 50,000,000 shares changing hands.

Kibo Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £615,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.03.

About Kibo Energy

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.

