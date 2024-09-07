Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter.

Kirkland’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Kirkland’s stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KIRK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.