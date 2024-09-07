KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Shares Gap Up to $11.58

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $12.00. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 77,694 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $842.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 392.62, a quick ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.88%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.39%.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 356,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 84,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

