Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2024

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Korn Ferry updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.140-1.260 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.26 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $75.30.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

