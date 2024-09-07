Kurt Knight Sells 3,053 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) COO Kurt Knight sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $24,027.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,270.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Kurt Knight sold 268 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $2,562.08.

On Monday, July 1st, Kurt Knight sold 681 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $4,086.00.

American Well Stock Performance

NYSE AMWL opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. American Well Co. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $31.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $0.58. American Well had a negative net margin of 120.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.36%. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Well by 28.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 416,387 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Well by 2,690.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 419,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 404,794 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 7,673.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 181,715 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 1,418.5% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 103,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Well by 63.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,833,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,665,300 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

