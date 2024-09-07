Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 72 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average is $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

