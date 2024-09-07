Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Summit X LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 451,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

