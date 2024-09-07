Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 5,948 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.6% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $75,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $266.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

