Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $360.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.27 and a 200 day moving average of $354.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

