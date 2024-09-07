Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

