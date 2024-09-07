Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OKE opened at $91.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.