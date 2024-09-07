Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Blackstone by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Blackstone by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Blackstone by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2,072.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 34,872 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.67.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

