Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $543.38 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

