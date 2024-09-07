Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 30,280 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,739,000 after purchasing an additional 936,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,817,000 after purchasing an additional 362,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.