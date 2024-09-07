Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 479,526 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,526 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,610 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,310 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 194.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,299,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,184.0% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 174,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 160,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $66.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.