Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$340.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.8 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.480 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LE. StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.84. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.60 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

