Largo (NYSE:LGO) Shares Down 2.2%

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 114,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 86,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Largo from $4.70 to $4.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Largo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Largo

Largo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $107.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Largo Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Largo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Largo during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Largo by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Largo by 19.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Largo

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.