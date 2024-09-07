LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Shares Down 0.2%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.45 and last traded at $32.45. 4,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 9,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF makes up about 4.5% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 46.79% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $49,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

