Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $37.26 Million Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,770,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,725 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $37,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,319 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,706 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at about $881,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 1.1 %

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 834,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.16. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

