Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $97.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197,377 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.27% of Cenovus Energy worth $97,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $16.85. 10,373,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,989,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

